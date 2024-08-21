Teun Koopmeiners remains determined to leave Atalanta and is pushing for a move to Juventus.

The Dutch midfielder has been on strike for at least a week, having submitted a medical certificate claiming he is unfit to train or play for Atalanta.

La Dea is frustrated with his actions but remains firm in their stance that they won’t sell him for less than their asking price.

Juventus is doing everything it can to secure Koopmeiners and has made significant progress in negotiations.

However, the first medical certificate Koopmeiners submitted has expired, and according to a report from Calciomercato, he has now sent a new one in.

He continues to insist that he is unfit to train or play for Atalanta, as he remains focused on forcing a move to Juventus, who are eager to add him to Thiago Motta’s squad.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is doing his best to make the move happen, and we must also step up our interest and complement his efforts.

The midfielder is one of the finest players we can add to our group and he is worth the 60m euros that Atalanta wants us to pay.