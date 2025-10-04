Will Teun Koopmeiners rediscover his best form at Juventus? This is the question many are now asking after the midfielder endured another difficult spell in Turin.

The Dutchman arrived at the Allianz Stadium with a stellar reputation, having established himself as one of Serie A’s finest talents during his time at Atalanta. His tactical intelligence, composure in possession and ability to dictate play from midfield made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Juventus invested in him with the expectation that he would become a pivotal figure in their midfield rebuild.

However, his time in Turin has not lived up to the billing. Last season was disappointing by his own standards, yet the club maintained faith in him, even moving on from Douglas Luiz in order to provide Koopmeiners with more opportunities. Despite this show of trust, the midfielder has struggled to reach the levels that made him such an admired player in Bergamo.

National Team Setback

His difficulties at club level have now spilled onto the international arena. According to Calciomercato, Koopmeiners has been omitted from the latest Netherlands squad for technical reasons. This marks a significant moment, as he had previously retained the faith of the Dutch selectors despite his uneven form for Juventus. The decision is a blow to the player’s confidence and highlights the extent of his current struggles.

For Juventus, it is both a warning and an opportunity. Being excluded from international duty offers him time to rest and refocus during the break, a chance to reset mentally and physically. It could prove to be the spark he needs to rediscover his rhythm and return to the level expected of him.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

The Road to Redemption

Koopmeiners himself would likely admit that his performances have not been up to standard. For a player of his quality, the current situation represents a clear underachievement. Yet he still has the attributes to succeed, and with consistent support from the coaching staff, Juventus hope he can find his form again.

The club’s immediate ambition is to compete for major honours, and a fully fit and in-form Koopmeiners could be vital to that effort. His omission from the national team is a setback, but it may also serve as motivation to prove his critics wrong. Juventus will now be watching closely to see if this enforced pause becomes the turning point in his career revival.