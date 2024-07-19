Teun Koopmeiners has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss Euro 2024 and played his first game for Atalanta yesterday.

The Dutchman has agreed to move to Juventus and continue his career in Turin, but the Bianconeri must agree on a transfer fee with Atalanta before he can leave.

Juve is looking to make some sales before making an approach for his signature, as he is considered the crowning jewel of their summer arrivals.

Koopmeiners ended last season on a high note after winning the Europa League, and injuries prevented him from helping the Netherlands in Euro 2024.

However, he has now recovered, and Football Italia reports that he started Atalanta’s game against their U19 side.

It was an in-house friendly game that provided an opportunity to assess the players’ fitness levels, and Koopmeiners returned to action.

He started and played the first 45 minutes without any problems, which should reassure Juve that he has no fitness issues to worry about.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners will be a superb addition to our squad, and it would be great if we could add him sooner rather than later.