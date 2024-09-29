Teun Koopmeiners has opened up about Thiago Motta’s tactical switch that helped Juventus secure a win against Genoa in yesterday’s match.

The first half of the game was closely contested, as the men in black and white struggled to break down Genoa.

It seemed Juve was heading for another goalless draw since Genoa was also not creating any notable chances.

However, in the second half, Motta changed the setup of his team’s attack, and Juve scored three times.

It was an impressive second half for most of the players, and Koopmeiners also enjoyed himself.

After the game, the Dutchman was asked about what changed for Juve to secure the result, and he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the first half we controlled the game but we didn’t have any chances. The coach changed something in the second half by playing with a triangle up front and that went better. When we pushed we earned a penalty and then everything was easier”.

Juve FC Says

Motta is showing that he can read the game well and find solutions when his team is stuck.

This is one of the reasons we have made him our manager and we expect the team to keep improving as the season continues.