Teun Koopmeiners has finally completed his move to Juventus after a summer-long transfer saga.

The Dutchman had been eager to join the Bianconeri since the end of last season, but the move was delayed due to Atalanta’s reluctance to let him go.

Juve remained patient, and their persistence paid off, with Koopmeiners now set to start some games for them.

The men in black and white are thrilled to have secured the midfielder’s signature, and he is equally delighted to have joined his dream club.

Juve fans, who previously watched him score goals against them for Atalanta, are now excited to have him on their side.

The midfielder has also revealed what they can expect from him and said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I like to score goals for the team, but also provide assists. I want to give everything for the team, including in defense. I want to run, play with energy. For all the players, the club, fans, and manager.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners will be an important player for us, and we expect so much from him now that he has secured his move to Turin.

Hopefully, the other players will support him with better performances so he can thrive.