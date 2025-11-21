Teun Koopmeiners has recently featured as part of Juventus’ defence in several matches, as it appears the midfielder has found a temporary role in which he can perform effectively. Since joining Juve from Atalanta, Koopmeiners has faced challenges adapting to the team’s demands, and Luciano Spalletti has been closely monitoring his progress to help him regain form.

In recent weeks, Juventus have lost some of their most reliable defenders to injury, which has prompted Spalletti to deploy Koopmeiners at the back. The midfielder has adapted well to the defensive responsibilities, demonstrating his versatility and understanding of the game. However, it seems unlikely that this will become a permanent position for him, as Spalletti continues to experiment with formations and assess his options.

Defensive Options Improving

With the recent returns of Lloyd Kelly and Juan Cabal from injury, Juventus now have more defensive options available. This has allowed Spalletti to consider returning Koopmeiners to his more natural position in midfield, where his creativity and vision can be better utilised. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Spalletti explained his approach to the midfielder’s deployment and the reasoning behind the temporary change.

He said, “Playmaker? Generally speaking, it’s not the role that changes a great player. A great player always brings his style to any position. He shows that he understands that situation too; a modern player knows how to adapt. We need to understand where we want to exploit his qualities. I think he’s shown his qualities in these three games. If I take a step back, he was good in the areas of the pitch where I thought he’d struggle the most, as an attacking midfielder like Gasp used to make him play. I’m happy he responded this way because it wasn’t a given that he showed off his personality. He brings experience and personality to the team. We’ve recovered some strong defenders now, Kelly and Cabal, so there’s a chance he’ll be in midfield.”

Teun Koopmeiners (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Koopmeiners’ Versatility a Key Asset

Koopmeiners’ ability to adapt to defensive duties while maintaining his influence on the game has provided Juventus with valuable flexibility. Spalletti’s experiments with positioning demonstrate the importance of having players capable of performing multiple roles. Moving forward, it is expected that Koopmeiners will return to midfield, where he can contribute more creatively while continuing to offer tactical discipline learned from his time in defence.