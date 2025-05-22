Juventus will likely have to do without Teun Koopmeiners in the final fixture of the Serie A campaign against Venezia.

The Bianconeri are currently leading the race for fourth place, but Roma and Lazio are still hoping to capitalise on a last-day slip to snatch a spot in the Champions League.

Therefore, there won’t be any room for errors on Sunday, as Igor Tudor’s men must secure a victory in Venice to gain access to Europe’s elite club competition which is vital for their summer market plans.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Koopmeiners won’t recover in time to rejoin his Juventus teammates on their Venetian trip.

Teun Koopmeiners to miss Venezia vs Juventus contest

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The Dutchman has been ruled out of action for more than a month after hurting his Achilles tendon during the contest against Lecce.

The 27-year-old was tipped to return a few weeks ago, but ended up suffering a relapse, with the treatment failing to dispel the pain.

As the pink newspaper explains, the attacking midfielder is still training on his own, so he’s not expected to earn a call-up next weekend. His next appearance will likely come in the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

On the contrary, the source tips Weston McKennie and Federico Gatti to rejoin the fold.

McKennie & Gatti to make the cut

The American midfielder left the pitch in agony last Sunday against Udinese, but tests ruled out any injuries. The Texan is now working on regaining his optimal condition to challenge for a starting role.

As for Gatti, he made his return to action through a brief cameo against Lazio after more than one month on the sidelines. However, he was kept on the bench for the duration of the contest against Udinese.

The report reveals that the Italian defender is still training separately, but he’s expected to rejoin his teammates in group training soon.