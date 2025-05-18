Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is set to spend extra time on the sidelines due to an injury relapse.

The Dutchman has been enduring a torrid first season in Turin after making the big-money switch from Atalanta last summer.

The Bianconeri spent almost nine months chasing the midfielder who eventually joined the club in late August after an agonisingly long transfer saga.

At the time, Koopmeiners was hailed as the cherry on top of the Giuntoli-Motta summer transfer campaign. However, his underwhelming form rendered him the depiction of a failed project.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands international was beginning to show some promising signs following the appointment of Igor Tudor in March.

Koopmeiners still out with Achilles tendon injury

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Sadly for the former Atalanta man, he picked up a knock during what many considered his finest outing since his summer transfer. Koopmeiners had opened the scoring against Lecce before being forced out by an Achilles tendon injury.

In recent weeks, Koopmeiners had been making progress on the training ground, and was expected to make his return to the squad.

But as Tuttosport explains, the pain returned to haunt the Dutch midfielder, so he’s now facing another month on the sidelines.

Teun Koopmeiners ruled out for another month

Therefore, the 27-year-old’s Serie A campaign is already over, as he won’t be able to take part in Sunday’s home contest against Udinese or next week’s trip to Venezia.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the club’s target is to have the player available once again for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The club’s first contest in the global tournament will be against Al-Ain on June 18th, so it remains to be seen if Kooopmeiners will be fit enough to take part in this fixture.