Juventus star Teun Koopmeiners has been operating as an attacking midfielder for years. However, a report in the Italian media considers him a possible option for a role at the back.

The 27-year-old enjoyed three splendid years at Atalanta under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini. The clever tactician saw the Dutchman as an advanced midfielder capable of linking the lines and utilizing the spaces in the final third to wreak havoc.

Like his mentor, Thiago Motta also identified Koopmeiners as an attacking midfielder, albeit in a different system. However, the outcome was drastically different, with the summer signing failing to replicate his fabulous displays from his time in Bergamo this season, leaving many fans and observers to wonder if he is worth the €60-million transfer fee after all.

With Igor Tudor now in charge, the Netherlands international has the chance to play in a similar system to the one he thrived in during his Atalanta stint, even though his first appearance under the Croatian boss wasn’t by any means thrilling.

But according to IlBianconero, Koopmeiners could also be an option for three-man backline now that Federico Gatti has been ruled out of action.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Italian’s injury leaves Tudor with only three choices for the back-three (Kalulu, Veiga and Kelly), which is numerically insufficient.

Therefore, the source wonders which players could be dropped to the backline when required. The obvious choice would be Manuel Locatelli who has already performed this task on a few occasions.

However, the report offers a sensational solution, reminding us that Koopmeiners had already played as a defender during his time with AZ Alkmaar.

This would certainly be a curious choice, as the Dutch star isn’t exactly known for his tackling ability. However, with his high work rate and ability to advance the play, he might be a solution for the sweeper role, although Renato Veiga excelled in this role against Genoa.