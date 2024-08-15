Juventus and Atalanta are engaged in talks over the potential transfer of Teun Koopmeiners, with the midfielder pushing hard for a move to Turin.

While Koopmeiners was initially praised for his professionalism earlier in the transfer window, in recent weeks, he has requested to leave and even refused to train due to the ongoing situation.

Juve continues to negotiate with La Dea in hopes of finalising the deal and concluding the transfer saga as quickly as possible.

The Bianconeri have put Atalanta in a difficult position, but La Dea insists on securing a replacement before allowing Koopmeiners to depart.

The Dutchman could have been valuable in Atalanta’s UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid last night, but he was unavailable, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

After the game, his teammate Marten De Roon admitted that it has been unpleasant to witness the situation unfold and expressed his hope for a swift resolution.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I talk a lot with Teun, this situation is not pleasant at all. I hope it will all end soon.”

Juve FC Says

Atalanta has been playing hardball with us over Koopmeiners, but we expect this saga to end soon because everyone involved is already exhausted by it.