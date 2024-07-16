Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is still determined to complete a transfer to Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the Dutchman for months. And despite buying Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, the 26-year-old would be the icing on the cake.

Thiago Motta views him as the ideal candidate to play behind Dusan Vlahovic in his 4-2-3-1 system.

However, the Old Lady is still struggling to reach Atalanta’s asking price which is currently set at 60 million euros. Their initial offer was only 40M.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Koopmeiners and his entourage are trying to give Juventus a hand in their negotiations with the Orobici.

The Netherlands international has already agreed personal terms with the Turin-based giants and is hellbent on making the move to the Allianz Stadium.

As the pink newspaper explains, Koopmeiners and his representatives are urging Atalanta to fulfill their promise from last summer when Napoli came knocking on the door.

At the time, La Dea reportedly asked the player to stay in Bergamo for another year while vowing to let him leave in 2024.

Therefore, Dutchman’s camp are asking Atalanta to lower their price, which would pave the way for an agreement between the two clubs.

For his part, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via JuventusNews24) believes Juventus are hoping to close the operation at 50 million euros.

However, he believes that the two clubs could eventually reach a compromise at 55 million.