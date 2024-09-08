New Juventus signing Teun Koopmeiners isn’t planning to waste time in Turin, as he appears eager to make his full debut as soon as possible.

After grueling negotiations that lasted for months, the Dutchman completed his long-anticipated transfer from Bergamo to Turin.

But prior to the move, the 26-year-old decided to stop training with his Atalanta teammates in an attempt to force his exit.

Whether this maneuver played a positive or negative role in the transfer saga remains debatable, but it probably cost the midfielder from a physical standpoint.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners is desperate to make up for lost time, so he’s been training overtime during the international break, reveals Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24).

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman decided to leave the new Bianconero out of the national team squad for the ongoing international break.

Therefore, the player took the opportunity to fully immerse himself into Thiago Motta’s tactical plans while also working on regaining his optimal physical condition through some extra workouts.

Koopmeiners has already made his Juventus debut, coming on after the interval in last Sunday’s goalless draw against Roma.

While he showcased some flashes of brilliance, the outing proved the attacking midfielder was still far from his best. The Dutchman’s outing also showed a lack of chemistry with his teammates, which was to be expected given he had only joined the club a few days prior to his debut.

Nevertheless, the former Atalanta man is now eager to take the reins in the middle of the park and make his full club debut when Juventus take on Empoli away from home on Saturday.