Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic is fully aware that his team is facing a significant challenge when they square off against Juventus in Serie A this weekend. While the Bianconeri have had their struggles recently, they remain unbeaten in the league and are seen as serious contenders for the championship as the season progresses. Currently, Juventus is only two points ahead of Udinese in the standings, making this matchup crucial for both teams.

For Juventus, securing a victory against Udinese is vital if they wish to stay in the title race. The Bianconeri need to turn their recent draws into wins to maintain pressure on the teams ahead of them in the league. Udinese, however, come into this game with the confidence of knowing they have performed well this season, making them a formidable opponent.

Runjaic highlights the importance of focusing on his team rather than being overly concerned with Juventus’ reputation. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve have many valuable players, so we don’t think about them but about ourselves, so that we can prepare for tomorrow’s match and play it as we want. From a mental point of view, I expect a motivated team; it will be fundamental because we cannot give an inch against Juventus. As I said, we will do everything in our power to try to get points against Juventus too.”

This mindset reflects Runjaic’s strategy to motivate his players to perform at their best, regardless of their opponent’s stature. He recognises that Juventus has many talented players but believes that Udinese can capitalise on any weaknesses they might present. With the pressure primarily on Juve to secure a win, Udinese may have the opportunity to play with a bit more freedom, potentially allowing them to exploit any gaps in the Bianconeri’s setup.

As the match approaches, it is clear that Udinese will bring their best effort, aiming to earn points that could be crucial for their season. For Juventus, this match is a must-win to reinforce their title ambitions and regain momentum. Given the stakes, both teams are poised for an intense battle on the pitch, and fans can expect a thrilling encounter.