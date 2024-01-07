After beating them by six goals to one in the Coppa Italia on Thursday, Juventus will take on Salernitana once again, this time in a Serie A fixture at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno.

The club’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts leading to the first league fixture of 2024.

First of all, the Granata have often struggled in their Serie A contests against the Old Lady. They failed to score in six out of eight total meetings, while conceding a total of 14 goals.

Juventus have recorded five wins, two draws and a single defeat in their past encounters against the Southerners. The most frequent result between the two sides is a 2-0 win in favor of the Bianconeri.

On another note, Max Allegri’s men are currently riding the longest unbeaten run in Serie A. They haven’t tasted defeat in their last 13 league fixtures, winning 10 and drawing three.

The source also sheds light on some of the personal stats recorded by Juventus players. For instance, Filip Kostic has delivered eight assists through crosses since joining the club last summer.

For his part, Gleison Bremer has amassed 11 headed goals over the past five seasons, more than any other defender in Europe’s Top Five leagues.

Adrien Rabiot scored six headers since last season, which is at least double the tally of any other Serie A midfielder over the same period.

Finally, Max Allegri will be looking to maintain his unbeaten record against Salernitana.