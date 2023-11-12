At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus beat Cagliari by two goals to one, extending their winning streak in the process.

The club’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts recorded during last night’s encounter.

Juventus have now won their last seven Serie A fixtures against the Sardinian club. This is the Bianconeri’s longest winning streak against a current top-flight side.

Even though the club’s clean sheet run came to an abrupt end due to Alberto Dossena’s goal, the Juventus defenders still set an interesting record.

With Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani both on target, the Italian giants are now the only club in Europe’s Top Five leagues with five defenders on the scoring charts. The other three are Danilo, Federico Gatti and Andrea Cambiaso.

Bremer has now scored three goals in Serie A against Cagliari, making the Rossoblu his favorite target in the league.

Moreover, the Brazilian now has five league goals to his name since Joining Juventus in 2022. Curiously, Filip Kostic provided the assist for three of them. The duo also combined for a winner in last season’s Coppa Italia quarter-final encounter against Lazio.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik both completed milestones while entering the pitch in the second half last night. The Serbian made his 150th Serie A appearance while the Polish striker now has 50 outings for Juventus in all competitions.