Kostic could benefit the most from Di Maria’s injury

Max Allegri notoriously likes to delay giving too many chances to his new signings.

Ideally, the Bianconeri gaffer eases his new buys into life at the club, but that could change this season.

Because of the departure of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata this summer, he started Gleison Bremer and Angel di Maria in the game against Sassuolo.

Another debutant who played in that game was Filip Kostic. The Serbian joined the club days before the match, and he could have waited for his debut.

However, he could even start their next game after Di Maria’s injury against the Black and Greens.

A report on Il Bianconero claims the winger will benefit the most from the Argentinian spending the next few weeks on the sidelines.

Juve FC Says

Kostic didn’t have a preseason with Juve, but he had already started playing competitively for Eintracht Frankfurt before he completed his transfer to the club.

The injury situation we are in now means everyone available to play must be ready to contribute to the club.

Hopefully, he will deliver the desired performance when he gets the chance to play.

But the most important thing is to get everyone back fit as soon as possible because it will be a long season.