Kostic, Di Maria and the most interesting stats leading to Roma-Juventus

This evening, Roma and Juventus will do battle at the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital. The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the big showdown.

Last season, Max Allegri’s men completed a stunning come-from-behind victory from 1-3 to 4-3 in this fixture. This was the last time Juve emerged victorious after trailing by two goals.

Despite their recent defeat in Cremona, the Romans are riding a four-match winning streak at home without conceding a single goal. The last time they collected five home league wins with clean sheets dates back to 2014, when Rudi Garcia was at the helm.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are also enjoying a solid away record, having won six of their last seven fixtures on the road. The club has recorded seven clean sheets in 11 away games so far – the most since 1981/82.

For his part, Angel Di Maria is one of three Serie A players who recorded a minimum of seven goals and seven assists in all competitions. The other two are Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (12 goals and 13 assists) and Milan’s Rafael Leão (nine goals, eight assists).

Finally, Filip Kostic will attempt to deliver an assist for the third match in a row. The last Juventus player to achieve this feat is Juan Cuadrado in 2020.