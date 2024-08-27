Juventus outcast Filip Kostic was seemingly on the cusp of signing for Fiorentina, but the move has now stalled.

The winger is one of several profiles that were deemed ill-suited to Thiago Motta’s plans and were thus omitted from the coach’s plans and told to find new accommodation.

In recent days, Fiorentina emerged as a concrete destination for the Serbian. The two clubs have already shook hands twice this summer, with Moise Kean going to Tuscany, and Nico Gonzalez heading in the opposite direction.

Yesterday reports from Italy indicated that Kostic is on the verge of joining Raffaele Palladino’s side after giving the green light for the operation.

However, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) is drawing is much bleaker picture this morning.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the transfer has hit a stumbling block, while the two parties are pointing the figure at one another.

Fiorentina reportedly have doubts over the player’s desire to join them, an accusation that the Serbian’s entourage denies.

The winger’s representatives insist that he’ll be happy to play his football at the Artemio Franchi next season, but took issue with the transfer formula.

While the Viola are hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy, Kostic prefers a permanent transfer, as he doesn’t want his future to be up in the air next summer as well.

Therefore, the source believes the deal can still rescued, perhaps by adding an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Arthur Melo’s potential return to Fiorentina has seemingly faded, as the Tuscans are no longer interested in the Brazilian midfielder.