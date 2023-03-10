Kostic expects a stronger Freiburg in the return fixture

Filip Kostic played against Freiburg in the Bundesliga many times before moving to Juventus and expects the return leg of the Europa League game between both clubs to be more challenging.

Juve earned a 1-0 win in the first leg last night after missing several chances to improve their goal tally.

The black and whites are one of the favourites to win the competition and now hold a slender advantage before heading to Germany.

Max Allegri’s men will be prepared for their next European engagement, but Kostic warns it would be a tough day.

He says via Il Bianconero:

‘I have faced them many times in the Bundesliga, at home they are much stronger. We will have to play like tonight but it will be a different game. But we have our skills and we have to win by doing our best in ninety or one hundred and twenty minutes’.

Juve FC Says

Every away fixture in Europe is tough, but Juve is one of the strongest clubs on the continent, so we expect the boys to get the job done.

When we visited Nantes in France, it seemed like mission impossible after the first leg in Turin, but we pulled off a masterclass and can do it again.