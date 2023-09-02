Juventus star Filip Kostic is eager to make his first appearance of the season, having been unable to secure a new club during the transfer window.

The Bianconeri have chosen to prioritise Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior as their primary left-wingers for this season, sidelining Kostic despite his significant contributions last year.

Despite Juventus’ efforts to offload him on transfer deadline day, the Serbian winger remained with the club, determined to compete for his spot on the team.

As Juventus prepares to face Empoli this weekend, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Max Allegri may opt to start with Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah as his wing-backs, but Kostic is hopeful of earning some playing time.

Juve FC Says

Kostic was a key player for us last season and did an amazing job on that wing, but we need to start giving chances to our youngsters like Allegri has done this term.

This will help them to develop faster and become real assets for us as we look to return to the top of the Italian game as soon as possible.