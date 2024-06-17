Filip Kostic has become the first Juventus player to suffer an injury at Euro 2024.

The Bianconeri have several players in the competition, most of whom are key men for their countries.

At least two of them play for Serbia, with Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic named in their team to face England in their group stage opener.

Kostic is facing an exit from Juventus this summer and was banking on doing well in the competition to attract some suitors.

However, Calciomercato confirms he was injured in the game against the Three Lions after a coming together with Jude Bellingham just before half-time.

The winger was helped off the pitch, and he was in tears as it seemed his Euro 2024 campaign might already be over after the first game.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one of the players we expect to leave the club this summer, but if he suffers a long-term injury, it will be bad news for us.

We now wait to hear the result of the assessment, and it remains unclear if he will return to Juventus immediately.

We have several other players out in Germany representing various national teams, hopefully, no one else will be injured before the competition ends.