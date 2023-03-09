Kostic insists Juventus can win the Europa League

Filip Kostic has urged Juventus to forget about the defeat at the hands of AS Roma and focus on winning their Europa League match against Freiburg tonight because they can win the European competition.

Juve was dismal in the Champions League, which relegated them to the Europa League and now they are one of the favourites to win it.

The Bianconeri retain some hopes of still making the top four in Serie A, but the loss to Roma in their last game means that would be hard.

However, if they win the Europa League, they will play in the elite competition and Kostic wants them to focus on that goal instead.

The winger said via Tuttomercatoweb: “We must immediately forget the defeat of Rome and look ahead, at the Olimpico we deserved the victory, we checked the game and we were unlucky not to score. Now we have to think about tomorrow, it will be very important.

“I have played many times against Freiburg in the Bundesliga, they play very well, they are strong and compact. They have a great coach and always know what to do. But we are Juve and we have the qualities to win this competition. We have to think from game to game starting tomorrow. Tomorrow we will have to play our game, strong both in defense and in attack. Fans are always important, we hope to win together.”

Juve FC Says

As Kostic has said, we can win the Europa League and should focus on achieving that.

Beating Nantes in the last round was tough, but we did it, which shows what this team is capable of.

If the players are at their best, a first-leg win is certainly ours tonight.