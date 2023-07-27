Filip Kostic has provided a preview of Juventus’ upcoming match against AC Milan, scheduled for early tomorrow morning, expressing that they are anticipating an excellent game.

Currently, on a tour in the United States, Juventus has lined up matches against some strong opponents before returning home. Unfortunately, their initial fixture against Barcelona was cancelled, but they are now gearing up to face both AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Even though the match against AC Milan is a friendly, Kostic emphasiSes that Juventus, as the top club in Italy, is taking the fixture seriously. They view it as an essential part of their preparation for the upcoming season and are determined to put their best efforts forward in the game. While fans might understand if the team doesn’t go all out in a friendly, Kostic makes it clear that Juventus aims to showcase their competitive spirit and commitment to performing at their best.

He said via Calciomercato:

“We are training hard, working to prepare ourselves in the best possible way to face the season. Everything has started in the best way. The match against Milan is a friendly, but the goal is to win and start off on the right foot.

We are trying our best to be ready for the championship, we know what we can improve. And we know that Milan is an excellent club with great qualities, but we have them too.

We are a united group. Juventus is the best club in Italy, and every match is important, whether it’s a friendly tour or an official game.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic is spot-on with his assessment of the game. While we expect the players not to be too serious about the fixture as it is friendly, we also know that it will be a show of how prepared the team is for the upcoming campaign.

The result will not matter, but we are Juventus and expect to see everyone give their best in the fixture.