Kostic is slowly showing why Juve worked hard to sign him

Filip Kostic joined Juve in the last transfer window after shining for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in the previous campaign.

The winger is one of the finest around, and that is one reason several clubs wanted to sign him.

Juve won the race, and one reason they needed him in their squad is because of his accurate crosses.

The Serbian knows how to cross the ball so well, and it is a joy to any striker that plays with him.

After a slow start, he provided the assist for Weston McKennie’s goal against PSG in midweek.

That wasn’t the only significant thing he did in the game. Calciomercato reports that he had six crosses in the match against the Parisians, the most by any other player in the game.

This is a good sign, and it means he could start supplying a lot of balls for the Juve frontmen to score.

Juve FC Says

We signed Kostic because of his wand of a left-foot, and we would only feel satisfied if he keeps getting the balls in.

The Serbian has only just joined the club and needs time to blend with his new teammate. But we can see the signs that he is improving.