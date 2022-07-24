Kostic is stalling on moving to the Premier League amidst interest from Juventus

Filip Kostic has been linked with a move to Juventus since the end of last season and the Serbian remains one player that the Bianconeri want to sign.

The winger was in stunning form for Eintracht Frankfurt in the last campaign and his performances helped them to win the Europa League.

Juve wants him to join their team, but their interest in him has not gotten serious yet.

This has opened the door for another club to sign him. However, he appears reluctant to join one.

West Ham has been keen to add him to their squad and they seem to be his most serious suitor now, but Calciomercato reports that he is reluctant to join the English club.

It seems he is waiting for Juve or his other suitors who play in the bigger European club competitions.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Angel di Maria makes it hard for us to pursue our interest in Kostic.

The Serbian will love to join a big club like the Bianconeri, but he will struggle to play regularly for us if he makes the move now.

However, if he is keen on winning trophies, even if he doesn’t play much, then we can add him to our squad as a backup to our current options.