Kostic: “It’s not difficult to say ‘yes’ to Juventus”

Despite interest from West Ham United, Filip Kostic was hellbent on joining Juventus, and in the end, his wish came true.

Last season, the Serbian earned recognition on the continental stage thanks to his brilliant performances for Eintracht Frankfurt on the road towards Europa League triumph. Eventually, UEFA recognized as the best player in the tournament.

Thus, the Bianconeri decided to add him to Max Allegri’s squad in order to bolster the left side. The 29-year-old completed a switch worth 12 million euros plus three millions as bonuses and signed a contract with the Old Lady until 2026, which will see him earning 2.5 millions per season plus add-ons.

After sealing the transfer, Kostic reveals his excitement to join Juventus, while noting that accepting a switch to Turin was a rather easy choice.

“Today is a special day for me. I am very happy,” said the left winger in an interview with the club’s channel via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When I was waiting to come here I was very excited, I can’t wait to start training with the team and play in front of our fans.

“The choice? “It is not difficult to say ‘yes’ to Juventus.

“I have already talked to Dusan [Vlahovic]. I am happy that he is part of the team, as he is one of the best strikers around.

“I gave everything and I worked hard to earn this switch. I deserve it. When Juventus calls, the timing doesn’t matter, it’s always the right time,” concluded the new signing.