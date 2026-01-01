Juventus are willing to let four players leave in January, either on permanent transfers or temporarily.

The Bianconeri are reportedly planning to make some moves on the market, especially in the middle of the park. Moreover, Luciano Spalletti would also like a new wing-back who can give him some options in this department.

Therefore, the management will be looking to offload some of the current crop to make way for new arrivals.

Juventus ready to sell Joao Mario & Filip Kostic

According to SportMediaset via TuttoJuve, the club has identified four first-team players who are considered surplus to requirements.

The most obvious name on the list is Joao Mario, who hasn’t started a match since September. The right-back joined from Porto last summer in a double deal that saw Alberto Costa heading in the opposite direction.

But while his younger compatriot has cemented himself as a regular starter for the Dragao, Mario hasn’t been able to convince either Igor Tudor or Spalletti. Therefore, Juventus are willing to cut their losses and offload the 25-year-old in January if they receive an appropriate offer.

The same applies to Filip Kostic, who enjoyed a brief revival under the new manager, but has now been relegated to the bench.

With Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal manning the left flank, the 66-year-old feels he has enough options in this role, so the Serbian would be allowed to leave six months prior to the expiry of his contract for a modest transfer fee.

Adzic & Rouhi to leave Juventus on loan?

While Joao Mario and Kostic could leave the club permanently, Juventus will also attempt to find temporary homes for Vasilije Adzic and Jonas Rouhi.

The Montenegrin teenager famously scored the winner in the epic Derby d’Italia victory over Inter in September, but he remains too green to compete for a regular spot at Juventus.

As for Rouhi, he has been reduced to a forgotten figure in Turin. The Swedish left-back earned some playing time last season under Thiago Motta, but seldom impressed in his outings.