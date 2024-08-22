Filip Kostić is expected to leave Juventus sooner rather than later, but the Serbian winger needs to make the process easier for himself.

Several clubs have shown interest in the injured winger, who does not fit Thiago Motta’s preferred profile for his team.

Kostić was informed some time ago that he needs to find a new home and is on the radar of various European clubs.

However, his strongest interest in recent weeks has come from Al-Ain, managed by Hernán Crespo. The winger could secure a lucrative contract there, an opportunity some players would eagerly accept.

Despite this, a report from Calciomercato indicates that Kostić is not interested in a move to Al-Ain and prefers to focus on staying in Europe for now.

Juventus hopes that one of his European suitors will show serious interest in his signature before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is making it harder for himself to leave Turin if he limits his interest to European suitors.

However, this stance could change soon if the chance to continue in Europe eludes him.

Hopefully, he will leave soon enough for us to sign another attacker to replace him.