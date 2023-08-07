Welcome to the Cristiano Giuntoli era at Juventus, where every player has a price slapped on his back. The former Napoli sporting director revealed this stern policy in a rather blunt fashion during his unveiling in Turin.

Basically, the Bianconeri are willing to sell any player if they receive the right offer. This includes Filip Kostic who was a constant presence in Max Allegri’s starting formation last season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus could consider sacrificing the Serbian while maintaining the services of Samuel Iling-Junior.

The young Englishman served as a backup for the 30-year-old on the left wing last season. But the management could decide to maintain the 19-year-old who remains an extremely exciting talent for the future.

Nonetheless, selling Kostic would leave a gap to be plugged in Allegri’s squad. So who could be the replacement?

As the pink newspaper reveals, Juventus would pursue Carlos Augusto in case Kostic leaves Turin this summer.

The 24-year-old was one of the best revelations in Serie A last term. He was the best-scoring wingback in the league with six goals, while also providing five assists.

The Italo-Brazilian played a vital role in Monza’s enchanting maiden campaign in Italy’s top flight. Their exploits included stunning victories over Juventus home and away.

However, the source warns the Old Lady of competition from Inter and Atalanta who are both tracking the left-back.

Besides Augusto, Juventus are also looking to bolster the right flank, with Spezia’s Emil Holm as the preferred target.