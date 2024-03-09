Juventus is set to face Atalanta this weekend in what promises to be one of the most intriguing Serie A matches.

The Bianconeri have encountered difficulties in maintaining a consistent run of form over the past few weeks, and Max Allegri is eager to secure a victory in this upcoming game. In their previous encounter with Napoli, the gaffer came close to earning a point before ultimately losing late in the match.

Atalanta is expected to be a formidable opponent, presenting Allegri with some challenging decisions regarding the starting lineup.

In the previous match against Napoli, Allegri surprised fans by starting Samuel Iling-Junior instead of the more experienced Filip Kostic. The game against Atalanta poses another opportunity for Allegri to make crucial choices regarding his starting XI.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Allegri is yet to make a final decision, but at the moment, Kostic appears to be favoured for the wing position.

Juve FC Says

Kostic and Iling-Junior are two top players in our group who can do well if either of them starts the fixture.

Any player in our team for that fixture will give their best because they all know it is a must-win match.

Everyone will be training hard so that they can be called up to play.