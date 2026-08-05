Filip Kostic has agreed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven following his departure from Juventus. The deal was reported by Fabrizio Romano, citing Eindhovens Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink, and further confirmed by Novosti. The 33-year-old Serbian winger joins PSV as a free agent after his contract in Turin expired this summer, with SoccerNews reporting that he was without a club and that PSV will sign him on a transfer-free basis.

Kostic spent four years at Juventus, winning the Coppa Italia during that spell. Several clubs pursued him this window – AEK Athens, coached by compatriot Marko Nikolić, were a serious option – but Kostic opted for Eindhoven over a return to Greece. Negotiations ran through his agent Alessio Ceccarelli, with PSV’s two-year offer on the table for some time before the Serbian committed, according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad.

PSV fill a persistent gap on the left flank

PSV had been seeking a left-side solution after Anass Salah-Eddine declined a permanent move and returned to AS Roma, while PSV also missed out on Mats Rots, who was sold by FC Twente to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kostic’s versatility across the entire left flank – capable as a winger, wing-back, or left midfielder – appealed strongly to the club’s leadership, according to SoccerNews.

His previous Eredivisie experience, having played for FC Groningen between 2012 and 2014, means he is no stranger to Dutch football. Before his departure from Juventus, his career path took him through Radnički Kragujevac, Groningen, Stuttgart, Hamburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt. PSV will be counting on Kostic’s experience to contribute to the Dutch champions’ ambitions, with the 33-year-old described by SoccerNews as arriving in top condition and bringing considerable experience and professionalism to Eindhoven.