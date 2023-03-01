Kostic receives high grades for Derby performance but Di Maria and Vlahovic underwhelm

In the final fixture of Serie A round 24, Juventus fought back twice to earn an entertaining 4-2 win over their crosstown rivals Torino.

Amidst the chaos, Filip Kostic was arguably the best player on the pitch, delivering numerous crosses to the box. He was behind the Bianconeri’s first and fourth goals.

Therefore, the Serbian was the man of the match on most accounts based on the player ratings of Italian media’s biggest news outlets.

For his part, Danilo also received favorable grades, and the same goes for Nicolò Fagioli.

On the other hand, Angel Di Maria couldn’t replicate his heroics from his most recent outings. Yet, the Argentine still contributed with an assist from the corner kick for Danilo’s equalizer.

Dusan Vlahovic failed to pounce on a golden opportunity to score in the second half, as he was denied by the woodwork. Therefore, the Serbian received relatively low notes.

Here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny 7

Danilo 7

Bremer 6.5 (Bonucci N/A)

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 6,5 (De Sciglio 6)

Fagioli 6,5

Barrenechea 6 (Pogba 6)

Rabiot 6,5

Kostic 7

Di Maria 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 6.5 (Kean N/A)

Allegri 7

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6,5

Bremer 6 (Bonucci N/A)

Alex Sandro 6,5

Cuadrado 6,5 (De Sciglio 6)

Fagioli 6,5

Barrenechea 6 (Pogba 6)

Rabiot 6,5

Kostic 7

Di Maria 6 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 6 (Kean N/A)

Allegri 6,5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci N/A)

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 7 (De Sciglio 6)

Fagioli 6,5

Barrenechea 6 (Pogba 6)

Rabiot 7

Kostic 7

Di Maria 6.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 5.5 (Kean N/A)

Allegri 6,5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6,5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6.5 (Bonucci N/A)

Alex Sandro 5,5

Cuadrado 6,5 (De Sciglio 6)

Fagioli 6,5

Barrenechea 6 (Pogba 6)

Rabiot 7

Kostic 6,5

Di Maria 6 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 5,5 (Kean N/A)

Allegri 7

ilBianconero.com

Szczesny 6,5

Danilo 7

Bremer 6 (Bonucci N/A)

Alex Sandro 6,5

Cuadrado 6,5 (De Sciglio 6)

Fagioli 6,5

Barrenechea 6 (Pogba 6)

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 7,5

Di Maria 5.5 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 5,5 (Kean N/A)

Allegri 7