Ahead of tonight’s much-anticipated Derby d’Italia, the official Juventus website provided us with some of the most interesting stars and facts leading to the encounter against Inter.

Over the previous 248 meetings, the Old Lady holds the advantage with 112 wins compared to 77 for the Nerazzurri.

After earning clean sheets in their last two league outings against their arch-rivals, the Bianconeri have the opportunity to make it three in a row for the first time since 1999.

Juve have collected six clean sheets in their last eight clashes against Inter at the Allianz Stadium. No other team has registered more shoutouts against the Nerazzurri than the Turin-based giants.

In 180 previous Serie A fixtures, the most frequent result in the Derby d’Italia has been a 1-0 win for Juventus. This scoreline occurred on 23 occasions.

On another note, the source reveals that 11 different players scored for the Bianconeri this season.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani has been the club’s lucky charm, with Juve recording wins in 82% of the matches he started this season.

As for the coaches, Max Allegri prevailed over Simone Inzaghi in eight out of 11 occasions in league fixtures.

The source also sheds light on the Old Lady’s set-piece prowess. Juventus have scored four goals from corner kicks, more than any other Serie A side this season. They scored three of their last seven goals from set pieces.

Filip Kostic’s last goal in Serie A came against Inter last March. Nevertheless, the Serbian is in good form, providing the assists for three of Juve’s last six goals.

The winger will be looking to make a direct goal contribution for the third Serie A match in a row for the first time since joining the club.