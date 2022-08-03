Kostic slows down talks with English club because of Juventus

Filip Kostic clearly prefers to play for Juventus, and he seems to be waiting for an offer from the Bianconeri.

The winger was in fine form at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, and it helped them to win the Europa League.

His stunning performances in some matches in the competition has made several clubs interested in a move for him.

Juve was keen on him before they added Angel di Maria to their squad.

But they want more depth in attack and have returned to try to finalise his transfer with his German club.

While their interest in Kostic’s signature cooled, West Ham started talks with him and his club and made significant progress.

However, a report on Football Italia claims he is now putting the Englishmen on ice because his preference is to play for Juve.

The Hammers want to finish the transfer fast, but Kostic is slowing things down deliberately to get his dream move instead.

Juve FC Says

We need to act fast to add Kostic to our squad in this transfer window, and he has made things easier for us, it seems.

The winger was in top form in the Europa League last season, and he can be a very good backup to Di Maria.