Kostic, the home record and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Inter

After beating their arch-rivals twice in the league this season, Juventus will host Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the third Derby d’Italia of the campaign.

First, Juventus and Inter are the two clubs with the most appearances in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. The Bianconeri have reached this stage on 35 occasions, while the Beneamata are at 29.

Juventus enjoy a splendid record in the competition, especially at home. The Old Lady is unbeaten in her last 19 cup encounters at the Allianz Stadium. The club won seven of its last eight matches in the Coppa Italia, with the lone defeat occurring in last season’s final at the hands of Inter.

For their part, the Nerazzurri also have their own impressive run in the competition. Inter have won their last eight matches in the competition while their most recent defeat dates back to February 2021, when they lost against Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus (with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace).

For his part, Filip Kostic cemented himself as Inter’s ultimate bogeyman this season. Since joining Juventus in the summer, the Serbian found more success against Simone Inzaghi’s men than any other opponent, registering a goal and two assists in two appearances.

Finally, eight different Juventus players have scored the club’s last eight goals against Inter. They are Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, Alex Sandro, Dušan Vlahović, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolò Fagioli and Kostić.