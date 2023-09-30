Juventus manager Max Allegri has been rotating between Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso for the left-wing position in recent matches. This rotation reflects the trust that Allegri has in both players to contribute effectively to the team.

In their upcoming challenging fixture against Atalanta, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Kostic is set to return to the starting lineup. Allegri reportedly views the Serbian as the ideal player for the left-wing role in this particular game and plans to include him in the starting eleven. Cambiaso, meanwhile, is expected to be available as an option from the bench.

Allegri’s decision to start Kostic highlights his tactical considerations and the specific qualities he believes Kostic can bring to the team for the match against Atalanta.

Juve FC Says

The game against Atalanta requires a good performance from everyone in our team for the match.

The players in the squad know Atalanta is now a rival to make the top four and would push us even harder than Sassuolo did.

Max Allegri knows the importance of fielding the right players and also making the right changes during the match.

Atalanta will also be very worried about us, knowing how tough it will be for them to face a team challenging to win the trophy.