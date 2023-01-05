Kostic wants Juventus to focus on winning the next game

Filip Kostic has admitted it feels good to win seven games consecutively without conceding a goal as Juventus enjoys a good run of form.

The Bianconeri have been an in-form team in the last three months and continued their pre-World Cup form with a win against Cremonese yesterday.

It was a good performance from them and they will hope more wins will come this year as they close in on the league leaders, Napoli.

After the game, Kostic said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Starting the championship again with a win is important, but now we must continue on this path. Seven wins without even suffering a goal are a not indifferent goal but us we must not think about what we have done, instead we must try to recover in the best possible way and focus on the next opponent”.

Juve FC Says

We have had a good few months and seven consecutive wins with clean sheets is no mean feat, so we deserve credit for the achievement.

However, as Kostic has said we need to focus on one game per time and on winning the next fixture, as most of our games will require a different effort.

Cremonese are not one of the league’s top clubs and we did not beat them convincingly, so we must be prepared for tougher tests ahead.