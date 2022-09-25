Kostic’s former coach tips him for greatness in Juventus

The first senior coach of Juventus winger Filip Kostic, Vlado Capljic, has spoken about the attacker and insists he will be a great signing for the Bianconeri.

Kostic joined the team in the last transfer window after proving his worth at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He helped the German club to win the Europa League last season and caught the attention of several top sides around the continent.

Juventus won the race for his signature and he has been getting playing chances at the club in the absence of Federico Chiesa.

The winger joined the Bianconeri at a time when they are struggling for form.

It means he has hardly enjoyed himself as the team labours to get points on the board.

However, Capljic believes when Juve gets better, he will be a major part of the story.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Things aren’t working out very well, but certainly not because of Filip. Let’s not joke, Juventus remain one of the top teams in Europe and one way or another they’ll rise again.

“And when it does, rest assured, Kostic will be one of the stars. He always has been wherever he has gone, so I have no doubt he will become one at Juventus too.”

Kostic showed his class at Frankfurt, and he is one of the finest wingers around.

He, however, needs time to get used to what is demanded from him at Juve, and his best would come out.