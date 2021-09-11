Koulibaly set to face Juventus as Spalletti hails him for heading straight to training after his late arrival

Kalidou Koulibaly is set to play in Napoli’s match against Juventus today after the Senegalese defender sped up his arrival back to Italy for the game following the international break.

His manager, Luciano Spalletti reveals the defender changed flights swiftly so that he could return to Italy on time and when he got to the country, he went straight to training from the airport without even going home first.

He hailed his exemplary action and said everyone would want the defender in their life right now.

“Koulibaly changed flight twice to speed things up, then got to the airport and went directly to the training ground without even stopping off home first. That’s remarkable!” said Spalletti in his press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“In terms of presenting practical examples that others can follow, he is excellent. If we all had a bit of Koulibaly, life would be easier.”

This will come as a boost to the Partenopei, especially because Juventus left their players who returned late from their international engagement back in Turin.

That action may have been because the club feels they would be too tired to contribute to this crunch match.

However, Massimiliano Allegri knows they still have to get all the points from this game after their poor start to the season.