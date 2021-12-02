Koulibaly’s absence prompt Napoli to consider a Juventus transfer target

After sustaining a thigh injury while playing away at Sassuolo, Kalidou Koulibaly could be out of action for an entire month.

Moreover, the defender will join the Senegalese national team of the upcoming African Cup of Nations which will take place in Cameroon next month.

This effectively means that the Partenopei will be without one of their most important stars for almost two months.

While there’s very little they can do at the moment, the southerners could resort to the transfer market once its doors open at the beginning of January.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli are considering Federico Gatti as a stopgap replacement for Koulibaly.

The 23-year-old caught the attention of some observers for his impressive displays with Serie B side Frosinone, and Juventus are said to be one of his main suitors.

The Italian made 14 league appearances thus far this season, contributing in one goal and an assist.

Juve FC say

Some described Gatti as the “new Chiellini”, but we all know that these comparisons are often made up just to raise the player’s value.

It’s hard to tell how good he actually is considering the fact that he’s yet to feature for a Serie A club.

While Juventus do need some fresh blood at the back, the Frosinone man might not be the right answer after all.