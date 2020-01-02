Kulusevski agent: ‘Dejan is very happy’

Dejan Kulusevski agent says his client is “very happy” having completed his Juventus medical earlier today.

The 19-year-old is expected to be announced as a Juve player very soon having undertaken and completed a medical with the Bianconeri in a move that is expected to cost €35m.

Speaking to Tuttojuve.com, his agent confirmed Kulusevski is happy with the move but focused on the present.

“Dejan is very happy, also with how the season is developing and what he’s doing on the pitch,” Stefano Sem told the website.

“He underwent his medical in Turin, but I cannot say more than that right now. For the moment, he is focusing only on the present.

“In fact, he can’t wait to play Monday’s game against Atalanta.”

[Image from Juventus.com]