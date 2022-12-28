Kulusevski aims another dig at Juve after receiving an award

Dejan Kulusevski struggled when he was on the books of Juventus, especially after Max Allegri became the club’s manager.

He then secured a move to Tottenham at the start of this year and has looked revived in London so far as he shines under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

Kulusevski is clearly talented, and it remains a mystery why he struggled at Juve, but he seems to suit Conte’s style of play and reveals his life, love and hunger had disappeared before he moved to Spurs.

He said via Football Italia after receiving the Swedish Footballer of the Year for 2022:

“There have been many people who have helped me along the way and it has been hard work, but it is an honour to receive this award.

“The whole year has been absolutely fantastic, actually. I came to Tottenham to get my life back, my hunger back, and my love back after they had flown away.

“I feel that I am getting better and better every day and have incredible fun when I play on the pitch, says Kulusevski.”

Juve FC Says

Some players struggle at clubs that do not play to their strengths and it does not mean Juve has a bad manager or Kulusevski is a terrible player.

It was a mismatch and it is good seeing him thrive in London because he is a very good player.