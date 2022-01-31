Kulusevski completes Spurs medical – Announcement pending

Dejan Kulusevski has completed his medical in London as Tottenham Hotspur close in on announcing his arrival from Juventus.

The Swedish forward has struggled to earn a regular first-team place in Turin since making the switch from Atalanta, and after the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic this summer, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order.

The Old Lady could well be looking to offset some of their outlay this month with the departures of Kulu and Bentancur, although the Swede’s exit is believed to be on loan with an obligation to buy if certain terms are met.

Kulusevski’s move appears a mere formality at this point with news that he has now completed his medical with the north London club as he closes on his move to Tottenham, where he will team up with former Juve coach Antonio Conte and Director of Football Fabio Paratici.

Medical successfully completed for Dejan Kulusevski in London today morning. Deal signed between Tottenham and Juventus. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Official announcement soon for Kulusevski and then Rodrigo Bentancur deal too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

For some reason, it didn’t work out for Kulu in Turin, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t show his ability whilst scoring some important goals for us during his short spell at the Allianz Stadium.

As much as I hoped he would be able to meet his potential with us, the move does make sense for all parties. Do you think we’ll live to regret letting him leave this month?

Patrick