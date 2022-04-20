Kulusevski credits Tottenham coaches after struggling under Allegri

Dejan Kulusevski seems to aim a sly dig at the coaching staff at Juventus after crediting those at Tottenham for getting the best out of him.

The Swede is on loan at the English club from Juventus, but they will almost certainly make the transfer permanent in the summer.

He was one of Juve’s best players last season under Andrea Pirlo, but he looked lost in this campaign under Max Allegri’s management.

His ineffectiveness in the club’s new system forced them to offload him to Spurs in the last transfer window.

He has rediscovered his best form at the English club and has been in stunning shape in London.

Speaking about his bright start to life in the Premier League recently, he gave credit to Tottenham coaches for helping him reach a new level of performance.

The attacker said via Football Italia: “I knew it would be very, very difficult to arrive in a new league and everything that comes with that. A lot of things had to click, and, honestly, everything has clicked so well.

“With the coaches, they found the perfect position for me, so I can have the ball a lot, attack the goal and have opportunities to score goals and assist my teammates.”

Juve FC Says

Watching Kulusevski last season, most Juve fans will admit he is a top talent and it is hard to blame him for doing badly in this campaign.

The new system under Allegri simply didn’t suit him and he would have struggled if he remained at the club for the next ten years.

There are players that will do well under our current approach and we just need to find them and add them to the squad.