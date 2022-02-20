Kulusevski discusses struggling in his last few months after scoring for Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski scored for Tottenham on his first Premier League start against Manchester City yesterday.

The Swede also assisted Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner in a stunning victory.

The former Parma man only moved from Juventus to Spurs in the last transfer window after he had struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

He started his Juve career very well, and he was one of the club’s most important players last season.

However, things got worse for him and his form nosedived in this campaign after Max Allegri replaced Andrea Pirlo as the club’s manager.

Kulusevski was then sent out on an initial loan deal to Spurs where he hopes to rebuild his career.

After putting in a solid shift against City, he spoke to the Italian media and said via Football Italia:

“I suffered so much over the last few months, I didn’t feel like myself and playing like this with my first Premier League start, I cannot describe it.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Kulusevski return to form and enjoy himself again.

His last few months at Juve were very tough for him, and the club needed to put him out of his misery.

At Spurs, he would enjoy the leadership of Antonio Conte, and because he is talented, he should thrive.

His success at the London club would benefit Juve because the EPL side will be happy to sign him permanently for the fee both clubs agreed.