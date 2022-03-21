Kulusevski discusses why he didn’t shine at Juventus

Dejan Kulusevski has discussed his failed stint at Juventus and claims he didn’t have the right environment to express himself at the Allianz Stadium.

The Swede joined the Bianconeri from Atalanta in 2020 after his stunning form while on loan at Parma.

He also thrived under the management of Andrea Pirlo at Juventus last season.

However, in this campaign, Max Allegri could not get the best out of him and he was a flop in the first half.

The Bianconeri shipped him out to Tottenham on an initial loan deal and he has been thriving at the English club.

He now has two goals and 4 assists for them in just 9 matches since he moved to London.

His numbers were hardly that good at Juve and he has an explanation.

He said via Corriere Dello Sport: “It is difficult not to be able to do something that you know you can do well. Well, this that’s what happened to me at the time of Juve: I couldn’t express myself. And it was a lot of frustration.”

Juve FC Says

Sometimes players struggle under a certain manager and his demands and that was Kulusevski’s problem at Juve.

Allegri knows what he wants from each player and that could limit some individuals.

The Swede is now thriving in England, and Juve is also making progress, thanks to the form of Dusan Vlahovic, who joined us in the January transfer window.