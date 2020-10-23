Kulusevski discusses why Pirlo is perfect for young Juve players

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that Andrea Pirlo and his coaching staff have been very helpful to him as he enjoys a start to life in Turin.

He claimed that the manager gives him the confidence to play his game and get better.

The coaches make it easier for him to be on his best when he knows very well that he will be playing the games if he trains well.

The youngster, like most young players, usually have questions to ask as they develop their game and he claims that Pirlo and his coaching staff have been available to answer his questions when he has had them.

He added that they have helped him on and off the pitch as well.

“Mister Pirlo is perfect because he gives you confidence: you know that if you do well, you can play. Having a coach who is not afraid to throw young players is essential”, the words of the young Swede to Sky Sport via Calciomercato.



“The coach and the staff really help me a lot, both on and off the pitch, they always answer all my questions and give me a big hand on and off the pitch. When I don’t do something that is asked of me, they tell me immediately so as not to repeat it. ”

Kulusevski has been one of the ever-present players since Pirlo took over as the club’s manager this season.

The young swede has been trusted by Pirlo and he will hope to keep his level of performance up as well as to keep learning under the former midfielder.