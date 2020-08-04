Kulusevski: ‘Dybala does things you only see on Playstation’

New Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski says he wants to win the Champions League with the Bianconeri while teammate Paulo Dybala creates magic that you only normally see on the Playstation.

The Swedish international is set to join up with his new teammates now that the season is over and gave an interview to Tuttosport where he recounted making the move from Parma to Juventus.

“I talked to the managers and together we decided that instead of joining Juve straight away, it was better to wait for the new season because it will be an intense, long year and I need to rest a little,” he told Tuttosport.

“I’m going to Juve to help the team. I am aware that to repay the trust in signing me I will have to work a lot and have patience and learn a lot from teammates and staff.

“The comparison with Nedved flatters me. In addition to meeting him personally, I saw some DVDs about him: he was really strong. Maybe I look a bit like him in terms of ease of running combined with my technique.

“The truth is that I learned new football in Parma because in the Atalanta youth team, I have always faced teams defending with 10 men behind the ball. At Juve I will find a football that I love, with a lot of possession. The important thing will be to move a lot.

“Dybala? I can only learn from the path that Paulo has taken, sometimes he was also captain. I love his way of playing: he has the games in his head and with his left foot, he invents magic that is usually only seen on the PlayStation

“I am looking forward to being able to combine with Dybala and I will ask De Ligt for lots of advice on how to quickly integrate into the group, he is just a year older than me, and he has already established himself at Juve.

“Ronaldo? Fortunately I have already met him and it was super exciting. When I came to Turin in January to sign my Juve contract, Cristiano joined me at the headquarters with Chiellini, Buffon and Bonucci to welcome me personally to Juventus.

“With CR7 I joked even before Juve-Parma, but what we said I can’t say… (laughter). I was a child when I admired Cristiano on TV, now it feels strange to have him as a teammate. From the outside he may look like a star, but he is a very easy-going guy.”