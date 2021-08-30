Kulusevski emerges as surprise possible departure from Juventus

Atalanta are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus this summer.

The Swedish international joined the Old Lady in January 2020, whilst being allowed to stay with Parma on loan until the end of the season.

Interestingly he was in fact an Atalanta player from the age of 16, making just three Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri before joining Parma on loan for the 2019-20 campaign, and are now believed to be looking to take advantage of his situation in Turin.

The 21 year-old doesn’t appear suited to returning manager Max Allegri’s system, with Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for the attacking roles.

Corriere Dello Sport(via TuttoJuve) now states that Juventus could be willing to allow their future star to leave the club for the right price, with his former club believed to see him as the ideal addition as they look to battle for the scudetto and Champions League.

I can’t help but be unhappy with the thought of Kulusevski leaving, despite him not smashing his way onto the scene with our side.

Kulu clearly has immense talent and potential, and in the right system he would likely be able to have the same impact as Federico Chiesa in the future, but I also understand that our financial situation has limited our options slightly.