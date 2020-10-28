Kulusevski has the attributes of two Juventus legends it is claimed

Ilbianconero has compared Dejan Kulusevski to two Juventus legends, Alessandro Del Piero and Pavel Nedved.

The 20-year-old Swede only joined the Bianconeri this season and he has been one of the most trusted players in the team by Andrea Pirlo.

He started all but the club’s last competitive game against Verona as Pirlo looked to avoid overworking him.

He came off the bench to score the goal that squared things up for the Bianconeri in a 1-1 draw.

He has made a fine start to life in Turin and he has now been compared to both legends for his personality and his technical ability.

The report claims that he resembles Del Piero in terms of his character as the Italian legend had the right characteristics that helped him achieve a brilliant career when combined with his talents, and that should be the case for Kulusevski.

It claims that the Swede looks a lot like Nedved from the technical and athletic point of view.

An except on Kulusevski reads: “He is perhaps less overwhelming than the current vice president of Juve on a physical level, but he will be able to gain power; however, it has the same explosiveness in the short term, the same ability to produce devastating draws, a lethal shot. And Kulusevski’s feet, with all due respect to Nedved’s remarkable ones, appear even more polite.”